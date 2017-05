Re: WTB 130gr TTSX Bullets Pm sent __________________

Focus your attention on the obstacles you have over came in your life. The question is did you overcome these obstacles all by yourself??? If you think you did (“self made man”) you are wrong and your obstacles will grow stronger and will be repeatedly repeated until you realize just how truly feeble you really are. Give credit to your Creator and ask for his guidance in overcoming future obstacles. .-RD ORR