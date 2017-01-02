     close
What is a match bullet?
02-01-2017, 05:45 PM
What is a match bullet?
Was looking at bullets and see that some say Match, is this just a sales pitch or does it mean something more than the bullets that don't say Match??
    02-01-2017, 05:51 PM
    Don't know about a match bullet but match ammo is mfgs attempt to produce a hand loaded quality round
    02-01-2017, 06:16 PM
    Was looking at bullets and see that some say Match, is this just a sales pitch or does it mean something more than the bullets that don't say Match??
    Generally, it is a bullet of 'sleeker' design, having a boat-tail for enhanced stability as it spins on its way to the target. For the most part they are for longer range shooting.
    However, there are other bullets of flat-base design, used for shorter range competition.
    BUUUUTT, there is a lot more to it than just the above.
    02-01-2017, 06:36 PM
    Pretty good article to the term "match"

    http://www.luckygunner.com/lounge/match-ammo/
