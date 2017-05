What Brass Tumbler?



What's the best? What's the worst? Please give me your thoughts! Would like to use stainless or regular media. Would be tumbling 6.5-284 and 338 Lapua.



Found these reviews:

http://reloadergeek.com/best-brass-tumbler/

Smooth As A... 3 Best Brass Tumblers For Reloading 2016 [Reviews]

http://www.reloaderaddict.com/which-...ading-tumbler/



Just looking for anything else.



Thanks Looking at purchasing a tumbler.What's the best? What's the worst? Please give me your thoughts! Would like to use stainless or regular media. Would be tumbling 6.5-284 and 338 Lapua.Found these reviews:Just looking for anything else.Thanks

"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing"



http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...9/#post1296648

http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...-build-168857/

http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...-284-a-124876/

http://www.longrangehunting.com/foru...4-build-83765/ __________________"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing"- 338 Lapua Ongoing Thread- 338 Lapua Build Thread- 6.5x284 Ongoing Thread- 6.5x284 Build Thread