Weatherby 300 Ammo, Brass and Stock Sold the rifle and now want to sell the following:



50 rounds of 300 Weatherby factory 180 grain ammo in plastic box. (I do not recall what bullet was used)

88 new 300 Weatherby factory brass in bags.

42 new 300 Weatherby Remington factory brass in bag.

62 once fired 300 Weatherby factory brass in bag.

150 once fired 300 Weatherby Remington factory n bags.

36 once fired 300 Weatherby Federal nickel brass in bag.

Total of 376 pieces of new and once fired brass and 50 rounds of factory ammo. All for $350 shipped.



New Weatherby Vanguard II LA factory stock grey color with black grip areas. Came off a 300 Weatherby and fits Weatherby Vanguard and Howa 1500 Long Action rifles. $90 shipped.



Jerry