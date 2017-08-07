Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Wanted looking to buy 270 cal matrix bullets
07-08-2017, 07:35 PM
fasttrx88
Bronze Member
Join Date: May 2012
Posts: 63
Wanted looking to buy 270 cal matrix bullets
Looking for some matrix 270 cal. 165 grain and 175 grain if you have any your not going to you let me know
435 790 1481
