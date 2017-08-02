Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Want to buy 6.5-284 Lapua brass
02-08-2017, 09:46 PM
Jeff32
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2013
Posts: 14
Want to buy 6.5-284 Lapua brass
I'm looking for 6.5-284 Lapua brass, I need about 100
02-08-2017, 10:15 PM
Griffin
Junior Member
Join Date: Jun 2016
Posts: 9
I have 55 peices of it. About half once fired and half new. I'll sell them for $60 tyd
