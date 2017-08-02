     close
Want to buy 6.5-284 Lapua brass
  #1  
Unread 02-08-2017, 09:46 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Posts: 14
Want to buy 6.5-284 Lapua brass
I'm looking for 6.5-284 Lapua brass, I need about 100
    •   #2  
    Unread 02-08-2017, 10:15 PM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jun 2016
    Posts: 9
    Re: Want to buy 6.5-284 Lapua brass
    I'm looking for 6.5-284 Lapua brass, I need about 100
    I have 55 peices of it. About half once fired and half new. I'll sell them for $60 tyd
