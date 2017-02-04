Vertex Bench Source Annealer & Nosler 7mm ABLR Bullets For Sale I have a couple items for sale -



First is an unused Vertex Bench Source Annealer for sale. Bought it and never even set it up. includes all parts and paperwork. $425 Shipped to lower 48 USA.



Also have some factory sealed boxes of Nosler 7mm ABLR bullets. These are factory blems that normally sell for $43 a box of 100 on line at Nosler or Shooter's Pro Shop when they are available. Nosler says only cosmetic flaws, not dented, dinged or nose disfigured. Like I said, they are factory sealed.



There are four (4) boxes (100 count each) 168 grain ABLR and two (2) boxes (100 count each) of 175 grain ABLR available.



$30 per box.



All six together for $150 shipped. (Once one is sold, the $150 price is gone.)



I will only pay shipping if all are sold together or at least 3 are shipped together to the the same address.



$150 deal is only for all six shipped together.



First "I'll take it" trumps all other offers, questions or other forms of correspondence.

USPS Money Order or some other form of agreed upon certified funds. I DON'T do Paypal.



Not interested in trades of any kind, just liquidating things I have no need or room for.



