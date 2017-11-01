     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page Various 338 Cal Bullets for sale
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Various 338 Cal Bullets for sale
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-11-2017, 12:03 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2009
Location: Oregon
Posts: 19
Various 338 Cal Bullets for sale
Cleaning up the reloading room. I have the opened remaining 338 Cal bullets from load development of different cartridges.

$100 for the whole lot including shipping.

Lapua Scenar 300gr HPBT - Box of 95
Lapua Scenar 250gr HPBT - Box of 19
Sierra 300gr HPBT MatchKing - Box of 25
Bore Tech 245gr Solids Match - Box of 38
Sierra 250gr HPBT MatchKing - Box of 50
Sierra 250gr Spitzer BT GameKing - Box of 30
Sierra 215gr Spitzer BT GameKing - Box of 30
Hornady 225gr Spire Point Interlock - Box of 51

thanks
jeff
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Electronic Power Dispensers? | Berger,hornady,nosler&combined technology bullets »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:11 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC