Various 338 Cal Bullets for sale
Cleaning up the reloading room. I have the opened remaining 338 Cal bullets from load development of different cartridges.
$100 for the whole lot including shipping.
Lapua Scenar 300gr HPBT - Box of 95
Lapua Scenar 250gr HPBT - Box of 19
Sierra 300gr HPBT MatchKing - Box of 25
Bore Tech 245gr Solids Match - Box of 38
Sierra 250gr HPBT MatchKing - Box of 50
Sierra 250gr Spitzer BT GameKing - Box of 30
Sierra 215gr Spitzer BT GameKing - Box of 30
Hornady 225gr Spire Point Interlock - Box of 51
thanks
jeff