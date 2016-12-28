|
updated rifle brass sale
Rifle brass
All brass is collected from a concrete shooting range, and is believed to be once fired
the proceeds of the sales help fund our junior shooting program
all prices include shipping
30-06, 270,(mixed headstamps)--------------------$15/100
308 (mixed headstamps)-----------------------------$20/100
223/5.56-------------------------------------------------$40/1000
243(mixed)--------------------------------------------- $40/200
30-30 mixed---------------------------------------------$40/200
notice, we have started selling some of our rifle brass and most pistol calibers to a reloading company, so we will have very limited quantities in the near future