     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page updated rifle brass sale
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

updated rifle brass sale
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-28-2016, 01:44 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: Tampa Bay, Fl
Posts: 283
updated rifle brass sale
Rifle brass

All brass is collected from a concrete shooting range, and is believed to be once fired
the proceeds of the sales help fund our junior shooting program

all prices include shipping

30-06, 270,(mixed headstamps)--------------------$15/100
308 (mixed headstamps)-----------------------------$20/100
223/5.56-------------------------------------------------$40/1000
243(mixed)--------------------------------------------- $40/200
30-30 mixed---------------------------------------------$40/200

notice, we have started selling some of our rifle brass and most pistol calibers to a reloading company, so we will have very limited quantities in the near future
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « FS: LC 300blkout Brass | updated pistol brass sale »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:43 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC