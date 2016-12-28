updated pistol brass sale Pistol brass



All brass is collected from a concrete pad shooting range, and is believed to be mostly once fired. The proceeds help fund our junior shooters



all prices include shipping



45 acp---------------------------$45/1000

38 spec--------------------------$40/1000

380-------------------------------$40/1000

9mm------------------------------$35/1000

40 auto-------------------------$35/1000

25auto--------------------------$45/1000

32auto--------------------------$45/1000



357mag-------------------------$35/200

10mm---------------------------$35/200



we are starting to sell most pistol brass to a reloading company, so we may have very limited quantity in the near future.