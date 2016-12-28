     close
updated pistol brass sale
updated pistol brass sale
Unread 12-28-2016, 01:47 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: Tampa Bay, Fl
Posts: 283
updated pistol brass sale
Pistol brass

All brass is collected from a concrete pad shooting range, and is believed to be mostly once fired. The proceeds help fund our junior shooters

all prices include shipping

45 acp---------------------------$45/1000
38 spec--------------------------$40/1000
380-------------------------------$40/1000
9mm------------------------------$35/1000
40 auto-------------------------$35/1000
25auto--------------------------$45/1000
32auto--------------------------$45/1000

357mag-------------------------$35/200
10mm---------------------------$35/200

we are starting to sell most pistol brass to a reloading company, so we may have very limited quantity in the near future.
