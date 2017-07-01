Stuff to sale Ok I have been cleaning in place's and finding things that need to go. All price's are shipped CONUS USPS money order. It will be listed else where The first I take it get's it and follow up with PM. Please sate the # that you are wanting.



1 Redding competition dies 300 wm 180.00

2 Redding 2 pc. 7mm Rem mag dies 45.00

3 Redding body die and a Lee neck collet die 300 wm 40.00

4 Redding full length die and neck size die 30.00 I do not have bullet seat die.

5 Redding 30 cal VLD setter stem for competition setter die 15.00

6 Redding micrometer bullet setter for stander die 7mm VLD SOLD

7 New Leupold MARK 4 steel 30 mm rings HIGH 100.00

8 SOLD

9 Hornady CS- 1500 Ele. scales and Cabelas calibers 25.00

10 EGW 20 moa Remington short action rail 30.00

11 Remington BDL bottom metal , mag box, spring and follower. It came is black and

came off a 300 WM. 105.00

12 8 pr. mis. scope covers, 1 pr Butler creek covers and two sun shades. I have no

idea what they fit. 20.00

13 Little crow WFT 300 WM trimmer stander mag SOLD Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







All Thangs Wild Taxidermy __________________All Thangs Wild Taxidermy Last edited by 200plus; 01-07-2017 at 05:54 PM .