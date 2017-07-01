     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page Stuff to sale
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Stuff to sale
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-07-2017, 03:33 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2013
Location: Middle Tenn.
Posts: 150
Stuff to sale
Ok I have been cleaning in place's and finding things that need to go. All price's are shipped CONUS USPS money order. It will be listed else where The first I take it get's it and follow up with PM. Please sate the # that you are wanting.

1 Redding competition dies 300 wm 180.00
2 Redding 2 pc. 7mm Rem mag dies 45.00
3 Redding body die and a Lee neck collet die 300 wm 40.00
4 Redding full length die and neck size die 30.00 I do not have bullet seat die.
5 Redding 30 cal VLD setter stem for competition setter die 15.00
6 Redding micrometer bullet setter for stander die 7mm VLD SOLD
7 New Leupold MARK 4 steel 30 mm rings HIGH 100.00
8 SOLD
9 Hornady CS- 1500 Ele. scales and Cabelas calibers 25.00
10 EGW 20 moa Remington short action rail 30.00
11 Remington BDL bottom metal , mag box, spring and follower. It came is black and
came off a 300 WM. 105.00
12 8 pr. mis. scope covers, 1 pr Butler creek covers and two sun shades. I have no
idea what they fit. 20.00
13 Little crow WFT 300 WM trimmer stander mag SOLD
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Stuff to sale-2bdba7c4-.jpg  
__________________



All Thangs Wild Taxidermy
Last edited by 200plus; 01-07-2017 at 05:54 PM.
Reply With Quote

    •   #2  
    Unread 01-07-2017, 06:11 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jul 2012
    Location: North Central Valley California
    Posts: 2,133
    Re: Stuff to sale
    I'll take it:
    9. Hornady CS- 1500 Ele. scales and Cabelas calibers 25.00
    Pending PM confirmation
    __________________


    I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............
    Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member

    American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.

    As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.
    Reply With Quote

      #3  
    Unread 01-07-2017, 07:19 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Apr 2013
    Location: Middle Tenn.
    Posts: 150
    Re: Stuff to sale
    All items are used. The only new item is the Leupold rings. Electronic items where working when I stopped using them. I have tried them since.
    __________________



    All Thangs Wild Taxidermy
    Reply With Quote
    Reply

    Bookmarks

    « 223 WSSM Factory Loads 2 Boxes 64 Grain FS/FT | 338-378 Weatherby Brass and dies »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:40 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC