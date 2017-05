SPF - REDDING 7mm Rem Mag Type S Bushing Full Length Sizer Die & REDDING Seater Die 7mm Remington Magnum Redding (#77136) Type S bushing full length sizing die which includes a Redding Free floating Carbide button kit. Can be used with or without expander/button. No bushings included.

Also a Redding seater die for 7 mag.



$85 for all including shipping in the Cont. U.S. Will take PayPal gifted or money order. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger