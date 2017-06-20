Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page **SPF Dr. Vette** FS Franklin Arsenal Platinum Series Reloading Table
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

**SPF Dr. Vette** FS Franklin Arsenal Platinum Series Reloading Table
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-20-2017, 09:01 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 62
**SPF Dr. Vette** FS Franklin Arsenal Platinum Series Reloading Table
I'm selling a put together, but never used Franklin Arsenal Platinum Series
portable reloading table w/ a Lee # 90045 single stage "C" press.

I bought a ton of all new reloading equipment for when I retired, and then health issues put a damper on that.

Table's height can be adjusted from 28.5" to 45". the 2 ends are metal and can be
folded down, middle is wood so you can mount press, powder measure, etc. Table
folds flat so it can be stored in closet or under bed.

Table would be great if space is a problem, or if you wanted a separate area for depriming cases.

I'm asking $110.00 shipped to lower 48 (includes table & Lee press).
I accept USPS MO or check (hold till check clears).

Can provide pics but have to be sent snail-mail.

Contact me if interested.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-20-2017, 11:23 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: Holland, MI
Posts: 2,021
Re: FS Franklin Arsenal Platinum Series Reloading Table
PM sent.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 06-20-2017, 11:51 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 62
Re: FS Franklin Arsenal Platinum Series Reloading Table
SPF Dr. Vette
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Matrix 165 grain .277 bullets | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:43 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC