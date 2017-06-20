**SPF Dr. Vette** FS Franklin Arsenal Platinum Series Reloading Table I'm selling a put together, but never used Franklin Arsenal Platinum Series

portable reloading table w/ a Lee # 90045 single stage "C" press.



I bought a ton of all new reloading equipment for when I retired, and then health issues put a damper on that.



Table's height can be adjusted from 28.5" to 45". the 2 ends are metal and can be

folded down, middle is wood so you can mount press, powder measure, etc. Table

folds flat so it can be stored in closet or under bed.



Table would be great if space is a problem, or if you wanted a separate area for depriming cases.



I'm asking $110.00 shipped to lower 48 (includes table & Lee press).

I accept USPS MO or check (hold till check clears).



Can provide pics but have to be sent snail-mail.



Contact me if interested.