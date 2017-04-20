Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
*** Sold *** WTS 264 Win Mag. Brass
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
*** Sold *** WTS 264 Win Mag. Brass
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-20-2017, 04:01 PM
Donald57
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 21
*** Sold *** WTS 264 Win Mag. Brass
I have 15 unfired cases and 24 once fired cases. All are Winchester head stamped. $20 delivered for all 39 cases.
Last edited by Donald57; 04-20-2017 at
05:45 PM
. Reason: sold
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
.375 accubonds 300 gr. WTB
|
6.5 creedmoor brass for sale
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
08:54 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC