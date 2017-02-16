Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
1
02-16-2017, 12:57 PM
Donald57
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 8
**SOLD** FS: 30-30 Bullets
I have the following:
100 Sierra 150 FN (#2000) in an unopened factory box
83 Sierra 150 FN (#2000) in a opened factory box
29 Speer 170 gr. SP (#2041) in a opened factory box
That's a total of 212 bullets which I will sell for $30 delivered.
