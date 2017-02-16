Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page **SOLD** FS: 30-30 Bullets
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

**SOLD** FS: 30-30 Bullets
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-16-2017, 12:57 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 8
**SOLD** FS: 30-30 Bullets
I have the following:

100 Sierra 150 FN (#2000) in an unopened factory box
83 Sierra 150 FN (#2000) in a opened factory box
29 Speer 170 gr. SP (#2041) in a opened factory box

That's a total of 212 bullets which I will sell for $30 delivered.
Last edited by Donald57; 02-16-2017 at 01:34 PM. Reason: Sold
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« 6.5mm Berger Hybrid 140 Target Bullets (5 Boxes) | FS: 6mm Remington Cases »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:15 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC