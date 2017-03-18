Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Sinclair Bullet concentricity gauge
Sinclair Bullet concentricity gauge
#
1
03-18-2017, 03:52 PM
squeeeeze
Bronze Member
Join Date: May 2011
Posts: 68
Sinclair Bullet concentricity gauge
Sinclair bullet concentricity guage with dial indicator, works very well and completely adjustable. Like new. Only reason for selling is I just upgraded to the 21st Century with wheel - $100 shipped
Will post pics later
