Saum brass
Unread 12-22-2016, 10:47 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2013
Location: PA
Posts: 138
Saum brass
One sealed 50 pc bag of Remington 300 Saum brass.. $77.00 shipped

Payment by paypal.
    Unread 12-22-2016, 11:18 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Nov 2013
    Location: 83704
    Posts: 156
    Re: Saum brass
    I'll take it. PM on it's way.
