For sale: Powder & primers ( FTF South East Ohio ) I have some extra powder and primers I no longer need from projects that never happened. This is a face to face sale if someone is around the South East Ohio area. I live east of Cincinnati and i will drive half way to meet at a reasonable distance. Not interested in selling a jug hear or their. I would like to sell all as one lot and it is a good price. This will be listed for 2 weeks as I will take it to the Ohio Gun Collectors gun show and unload it all their. Prices listed are all from powder valley.



* Hodgdon 8lb jug of Varget--184.25

* Hodgdon 8lb jug of H-4350--184.25

* Hodgdon 8lb jug of H-4831--180.95

* Hodgdon 8lb jug of H-4895--180.95

* CCI BR-2 2 boxes of a 1000 ( 2000 total )

* CCI BR-4 1 box of a 1000

* Fed small rifle match 1 box of a 1000



Total for all without shipping fees = 917.40



ALL FOR 625.00



