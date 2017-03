FOR SALE; NEW 7mm STW Brass

I have 400 pieces of new , 7mm STW brass made by Bertram. Will sell in lots of 20pcs, 75pcs, or 100pcs. (75pcs will fit loose in a small USPS priority mail box). $1.65 per piece plus shipping.

"Shoots real good!": definition; it didn't blow-up in my face. 1993 graduate Montgomery Community College 2yr. gunsmithing program