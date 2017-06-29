For Sale: 6.5 and 7mm Nosler ABLR Bullets For Sale:



1) 300 count, 2 sealed and 1 open box of 6.5mm 142gr Nosler ABLR Bullets.

$135 shipped, PayPal F/F or postal money order.





2) 300 count, 2 sealed and 1 open box of 7mm 175gr Nosler ABLR Bullets.

$135 shipped, PayPal F/F or postal money order.