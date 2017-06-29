Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
06-29-2017, 06:59 AM
Swamplife
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Louisiana
Posts: 172
For Sale: 6.5 and 7mm Nosler ABLR Bullets
For Sale:
1) 300 count, 2 sealed and 1 open box of 6.5mm 142gr Nosler ABLR Bullets.
$135 shipped, PayPal F/F or postal money order.
2) 300 count, 2 sealed and 1 open box of 7mm 175gr Nosler ABLR Bullets.
$135 shipped, PayPal F/F or postal money order.
