Rifle brass and projectiles for sale Here is my updated list or brass and projectiles for sale. (brass and projectiles) for sale (Sorry, no trade at this time). My list is pretty firm, as I have based it below the lowest common online price. However all reasonable offers are encouraged and will be considered. Listings for the brass show number of pieces, brand, caliber, condition, and brand of primer (if any). Will sell in any amount. The projectiles are all in sealed boxes in new condition. Again, all reasonable offers are considered.





Brass:





209 pieces Lapua .338 LM/ New /Winchester LRM-$2.25 each



197 pieces Nosler .300 WM/ New /Winchester LRM-$1.00 each



22 pieces Nosler .300 WM/ 1x Fired /Unprocessed- $.45 each



361 pieces Norma .300 RUM/ New /Winchester LRM-$1.75 each



27 pieces Nosler .300 RUM/ New /Winchester LRM-$2.50 each



876 pieces various brands 30-06 Springfield/ 1xFired /CCI 34-$.25 each



41 pieces various brands 30-06 Springfield/ 1xFired /Unprocessed-$.15 each





189 pieces Lapua .308/ New / CCI 34-$.60 each



315 pieces various brands .308/ 1xFired /CCI 34-$.30 each



319 pieces various brands 30-30 Win/ 1xFired /CCI 34-$.30 each



492 pieces Lapua 6.5-.284/ New /Winchester LR-$1.00 each



500 pieces Lapua 7.62x39/ New /CCI 34-$.50 each







Projectiles:





5 boxes 50 ct Hornady Match .338 285 gr HPBT- $30 each



1 box 20 ct Hornady A-MAX 50 CAL 750 gr BT- $40



4 boxes Oregon Trail True Shot 45-70 Cal .459" 430 Gr-$23 each



4 boxes 250 ct Oregon Trail Laser-Cast 45-70 Cal .459" 350 Gr-$55 each



1 box Oregon Trail Laser-Cast 44 Cal .431" 240 Gr- $65



1 box 100 ct Nosler Custom Competition 30 Cal .308 220gr HPBT-$40



1 box 250 ct Nosler Custom Competition 30 Cal .308 190gr HPBT-$75



1 box 1000 ct Nosler Custom Competition 30 Cal .308 220gr HPBT-$225



2 boxes 250 ct Hunters Supply Hard Cast 45 Cal 340gr-$60 each



2 boxes 100 ct Cast Performance Bullet Company 50 Cal .511 435 Gr-$55 each



6 boxes 50 ct Cast Performance Bullet Company 50 Cal .511 525 Gr-$30 each



4 boxes 100 ct Cast Performance Bullet Company 45 Cal .459 420 Gr-$45 each



3 boxes 20 ct Barnes .510 300 Gr-$15



3 boxes 100 ct MatchKing 30 Cal .308" 220 Gr-$40 each



2 Boxes 100 ct Berger Hybrid OTM Tactical 338 Cal 250 Gr-$75 each



1 boxes 100 ct VLD Hunting 30 Cal 185 Gr-$45 each



4 boxes 100 ct Berger VLD Target 22 Cal 70 Gr-$25 each



1 box 100 ct Berger Hybrid Target 30 Cal 230 Gr-$50



2 boxes 100 ct Berger VLD Hunting 30 Cal 175 Gr-$45 each



5 boxes 100 ct Berger VLD Target 30 Cal 168 Gr-$45 each



4 boxes 100 ct Berger Hybrid OTM Tactical 338 Cal 300 Gr-$65 each



I've closed my previous thread so my current inventory is accurate.



These prices do not normally include shipping, again however, reasonable offers are accepted and considered. If interested, please contact by PM to arrange shipping or delivery. Thank you!



This sale is cross-posted on AccurateShooter.com and Gulfcoastgunforum.com. I am strictly first come-first serve, based on time stamps. I prefer PayPal, but will accept M.O. Pictures of any item can be provided upon request. Thank you!