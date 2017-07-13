Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Redding Type S-Match die set 25-06 Rem
07-13-2017, 01:55 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Posts: 393
Redding Type S-Match die set 25-06 Rem
Selling a 26-06 Match die set. Includes a full length bushing die and competition micrometer seating die. The set number is 36120 and retails for 190. Asking 130. shipped conus.
Redding Type S-Match die set 25-06 Rem-img_6373.jpg   Redding Type S-Match die set 25-06 Rem-img_6374.jpg  

