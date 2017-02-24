Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Unread 02-24-2017, 06:53 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2010
Location: Vancouver, WA
Posts: 131
Redding Type S Match Bushing 2-Die Set 243 Winchester Ackley Improved
Like new, used to size and load 50 cases.

$185 firm on price. 2-Day Priority shipped to your door.

PayPal gift or add 3% for fee to sgrasseth72@gmail.com
WTB - 243 AI dies | Lapua .243 Ackley Improved Brass - 50 qty
