Redding T7 Turret Press FOR SALE
Unread 05-27-2017, 07:10 PM
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: North Texas
Posts: 35
Redding T7 Turret Press FOR SALE
I have a 2 year old Redding T7 Turret Press. Since I have acquired a Forster COAX press, I just don't use the Redding.

Asking $235 Money Order shipped to your door in CONUS.
« Saturn powder funnels | - »
