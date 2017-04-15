Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Redding series B deluxe die set for 270 weatherby
Unread 04-15-2017, 10:49 AM
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: North Dakota
Posts: 25
Redding series B deluxe die set for 270 weatherby
I have a series B Redding deluxe die set for a 270 weatherby mag. The seater has been used, the sizer dies are unused.

$75 tyd PayPal only
