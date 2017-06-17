Redding Reloading Equipment If you are new to reloading or just want to accumulate some more equipment, then I might be able to help.



I have some brand new Redding equipment as follows:



A Redding model 5 powder trickler.

Redding super tough Lexan powder funnel

Redding model 18 case preparation kit consisting of:

accessory handle, small & large primer pocket cleaners,

3 case neck brushes to handle 22 thru 45 caliber.

Redding deburring tool.

Redding case lube pad kit w/2oz Redding case lube.

Redding Imperial 1oz sizing die wax.

Redding Imperial 1oz dry neck lube.



All equipment is new, never opened or used.



I bought everything above from Natchez and paid $106.00

plus shipping.



I'm asking $75.00 firm shipped to lower 48

I accept USPS MO or check (hold till check clears)

Can provide pics at snail-mail only.

If interested please contact and thanks for looking.



I would like to sell as package deal due to a lot of small items which would cost a lot to ship.