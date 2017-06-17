Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Redding Reloading Equipment
Redding Reloading Equipment
If you are new to reloading or just want to accumulate some more equipment, then I might be able to help.

I have some brand new Redding equipment as follows:

A Redding model 5 powder trickler.
Redding super tough Lexan powder funnel
Redding model 18 case preparation kit consisting of:
accessory handle, small & large primer pocket cleaners,
3 case neck brushes to handle 22 thru 45 caliber.
Redding deburring tool.
Redding case lube pad kit w/2oz Redding case lube.
Redding Imperial 1oz sizing die wax.
Redding Imperial 1oz dry neck lube.

All equipment is new, never opened or used.

I bought everything above from Natchez and paid $106.00
plus shipping.

I'm asking $75.00 firm shipped to lower 48
I accept USPS MO or check (hold till check clears)
Can provide pics at snail-mail only.
If interested please contact and thanks for looking.

I would like to sell as package deal due to a lot of small items which would cost a lot to ship.
