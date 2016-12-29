     close
Redding Competition die set 300RUM
Unread 12-29-2016, 08:33 PM
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 269
Redding Competition die set 300RUM
Part # 58288

Brand new never used. 300 Ultra Mag competition dies set. These are on sale right now at Midway for 215.00. Asking 180.00 shipped. PayPal.

My photobucket is not working at the moment. I can text or email pictures.
