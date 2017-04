Redding Case trimmer For sale "Older" Redding 14 Case trimmer. Upgraded to all the TR 1400 features with new style cutting head and includes .22, .243, .257, .264, .284 and .30 pilots. Has been modified also to trim up to 300 Ultra Mag brass. $55.00 shipped conus. thanks for looking, Rick Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger