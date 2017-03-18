Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Redding 7WSM and 7mm Mag dies
Unread 03-18-2017, 03:47 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Posts: 68
Redding 7WSM and 7mm Mag dies
New- Redding 7 Wsm Type S full length die set with competition micrometer seating die #36265 $140 shipped

Used, bought preowned on here a few months ago and never used it- Redding 7mm Magnum deluxe 3 die set with full length, neck sizing, & seating dies #84136 $50 shipped

Will post pics later
