Redding 7WSM and 7mm Mag dies
Redding 7WSM and 7mm Mag dies
03-18-2017, 03:47 PM
squeeeeze
Redding 7WSM and 7mm Mag dies
New- Redding 7 Wsm Type S full length die set with competition micrometer seating die #36265 $140 shipped
Used, bought preowned on here a few months ago and never used it- Redding 7mm Magnum deluxe 3 die set with full length, neck sizing, & seating dies #84136 $50 shipped
Will post pics later
