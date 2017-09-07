Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
Redding 7mm R.E.M. Mag type S Bushing die 77136
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Redding 7mm R.E.M. Mag type S Bushing die 77136
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
07-09-2017, 11:35 PM
ravot22
Junior Member
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 24
Redding 7mm R.E.M. Mag type S Bushing die 77136
Up for sale is my Type S bushing die by Redding.
I've used it about 15 times so it's in great shape.
I'll include a .310 bushing for free. Email me for more pictures. This photo just used up all my phone space.
$90 to your door. I accept paypal at
ravot@Verizon.net
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Wtb 26 nosler brass
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:32 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC