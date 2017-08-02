Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Redding 300 wsm reloading die set.
Redding 300 wsm reloading die set.
02-08-2017
SLIVER
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jun 2012
Posts: 71
Redding 300 wsm reloading die set.
Redding 300 WSM reloading dies for sale. Set is lightly used and worked well for my rifle. I have since sold the rifle, and no longer need the dies. Asking $45.00 + shipping.
Call or text TJ if interested. 801-787-6639
