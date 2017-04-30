Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
RCBS Trim Pro 2 power case trimmer
04-30-2017, 06:06 PM
milo-2
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Gillette, Wy
Posts: 104
RCBS Trim Pro 2 power case trimmer
comes with 22 cal, 6mm, 6.5mm, and 7mm 3 way cutters, unit has seen minor use.
Asking 225.00 shipped.
