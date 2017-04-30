Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



RCBS Trim Pro 2 power case trimmer
04-30-2017
RCBS Trim Pro 2 power case trimmer
comes with 22 cal, 6mm, 6.5mm, and 7mm 3 way cutters, unit has seen minor use.
Asking 225.00 shipped.
RCBS Trim Pro 2 power case trimmer-trimmer1.jpg   RCBS Trim Pro 2 power case trimmer-trimmer.jpg  

