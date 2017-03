RCBS 505 Scale I have an as new RCBS 505 scale for sale. Kept in the original box since new. I only use my 10-10 and have a 5-10 for a backup. The 505 I purchased new from Cabelas for 89.99 five years ago. I've only used it to verify charges a few times. $50 tyd in USA.

Thanks for looking __________________

No apology for liking Weatherbys