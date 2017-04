RCBS .338 Lapua FL Die Set Group G 56394







AUsed set of Dies. I never used them and have now sold the rifle I bought them for. From what I can tell from the part number I think these were produced prior to RCBS have this caliber as a standard die set. Price is $35.00 TYD. OBO Last edited by tlbrush; 04-16-2017 at 06:56 PM . Reason: Add photo