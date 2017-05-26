Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



RCBS 300WM and 7mm Mag die sets
Unread 05-26-2017, 10:26 PM
Join Date: Feb 2012
Posts: 3
RCBS 300WM and 7mm Mag die sets
Have these die sets that are used, and do not need any longer. in good shape and there is a shell holder in the 300wm set. looking to get $30 each shipped, or trade for 6.5 bullets or 6.5 Creedmoor brass maybe. thanks
RCBS 300WM and 7mm Mag die sets-0521172350.jpg  
