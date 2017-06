RCBS 260 Rem FL Die Set

RCBS Full Length Die set for 260 Remington. Has full length sizer and seating die. I've used these since I bought my rifle in January 2013 loaded probably 300-350 rounds with them and had some great accuracy. Dies were always kept clean and look great now. Never used stock die rings. P/N:12801 Only selling because 2 years ago I went to a redding FL type S bushing die and now I am upgrading my seating die so no use for either die in this set anymore. $25 TYD paypal fee included in the price.