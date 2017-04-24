Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



RCBS 22-250 precision mic
Unread 04-24-2017, 05:52 AM
Join Date: Jan 2007
Location: PA
Posts: 1,306
RCBS 22-250 precision mic
In good shape; never use it. $43 shipped

RCBS Precision Mic 22-250 Remington
Item #: RCBS88302

RCBS Precision Mic 22-250 Remington
Product Information
A few twists of the Precision Mic and you'll know your chamber headspace and bullet seating depth to 0.001 of an inch. Precision Mic measures from the datum point on the case shoulder to the base, giving you spot-on ANSI/SAAMI tolerance readings. An indispensable tool for safe, accurate loads that extend the life of your brass and rifle.
