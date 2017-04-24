RCBS 22-250 precision mic In good shape; never use it. $43 shipped



RCBS Precision Mic 22-250 Remington

Item #: RCBS88302



Product Information

A few twists of the Precision Mic and you'll know your chamber headspace and bullet seating depth to 0.001 of an inch. Precision Mic measures from the datum point on the case shoulder to the base, giving you spot-on ANSI/SAAMI tolerance readings. An indispensable tool for safe, accurate loads that extend the life of your brass and rifle.