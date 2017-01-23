     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page Projectiles for sale
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Projectiles for sale
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-23-2017, 06:45 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 11
Projectiles for sale
[URL=http://s640.photobucket.com/user/mattcala/media/Mobile%20Uploads/2017-01/69BE2207-F8CA-48F2-B9FE-3C1DA329A868.jpg.html][/URL
189- 6.5 mm 142gr ABLR $80 shipped
100- .308 190gr ABLR $50 shipped

Berger sold
Last edited by Helenaman; 01-23-2017 at 08:41 PM.
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « FS: Redding 223 Remington Neck Sizing Die-SOLD! | 6.5-284 norma brass 41 mag starline brass »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:52 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC