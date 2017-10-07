Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Primers Powder Bullets
Unread 07-10-2017, 06:37 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 44
Primers Powder Bullets
3 1lb jugs Varget $60
1000 Federal large rifle Match primers $60
91 30 cal 150grain Nosler Ballistic tip $30
Located in SE Michigan
