Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
Price check on . 260 brass
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Price check on . 260 brass
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-25-2017, 06:53 PM
pdugas
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2014
Location: "somewhere down da bayou"
Posts: 18
Price check on . 260 brass
I have 90 pieces of .260 Federal Premium once fired brass . What would be a fair price ?
Last edited by pdugas; 03-25-2017 at
09:06 PM
.
#
2
03-25-2017, 08:35 PM
Quackshot
Gold Member
Join Date: Apr 2011
Location: Rapid City
Posts: 613
Re: Price check on .260 brass
$35 plus shipping if you find someone who likes Federal
#
3
03-25-2017, 08:47 PM
pdugas
Junior Member
Join Date: May 2014
Location: "somewhere down da bayou"
Posts: 18
Re: Price check on .260 brass
Thank You
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTB - 6.5x284 lapua brass
|
premium 270 bullets
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
09:16 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC