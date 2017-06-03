Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


premium 270 bullets
Unread 03-06-2017, 08:45 PM
Join Date: Feb 2014
Posts: 88
premium 270 bullets
Cleaning up the bench. PM me for what you want. Will discount if you buy all. PM me.

Swift Scirrocco II 130 gr. QTY 60 $25

Sierra game king 150 gr. QTY 60 $20

Hornady SST 140 gr. QTY 101 $25

Berger classic 130 gr. QTY 50 $20

Cutting Edge MTH130 gr. QTY 44 $35
