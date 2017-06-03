premium 270 bullets Cleaning up the bench. PM me for what you want. Will discount if you buy all. PM me.



Swift Scirrocco II 130 gr. QTY 60 $25



Sierra game king 150 gr. QTY 60 $20



Hornady SST 140 gr. QTY 101 $25



Berger classic 130 gr. QTY 50 $20



Cutting Edge MTH130 gr. QTY 44 $35 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger