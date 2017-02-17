Older .257 bullets and 257 Roberts rounds for sale



See below for list.



Looking to sell local (Fargo, ND), but will ship if needed. Prices do not include freight.



Please contact



1) .257 Roberts, 17 rounds, unsure of Grain $20

2) Winchester 257 Roberts 117 gr power points, full box $40

3) Nosler 257 117 gr semi spitzer, 50 bullets $20

4) Winchester 257 60 gr hollow points, 2 boxes of 100 count $50

5) Hornady 257 100 gr spire point, 3.5 boxes of 100 count $60

6) Hornady 257 117 gr round nose, 1.5 boxes of 100 count $30

7) Hornady 257 120 gr hollow points, 30 bullets $10

8) Hornady 257 60 gr spire point, 100 bullets $20

9) Sierra 257 117 gr, 100 bullets $20

10) Sierra 257 117 gr spitzer bt, 3 boxes of 100 count $60

11) Sierra 257 87 gr spitzer, 5 boxes of 100 count $100

12) Sierra 257 100 gr spitzer, 2 boxes of 100 count $40

13) Sierra 257 90 gr hollow point, 2 boxes of 100 count $40

14) Sierra 257 75 gr hollow point, 100 bullets $20

15) 2 Remington boxes (empty) & 4 misc Sierra boxes (few misc rounds) $20

16) Arizona Bullet Co 257 100 gr, 100 bullets $30

