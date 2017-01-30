     close
Oehler 43
Unread 01-30-2017, 01:24 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2011
Posts: 1
Oehler 43
I got this from a friend a few years ago thinking I would use it.... unfortunately I never have and just want to see it put to use. Looking for $450 + ship

I believe that everything is there.... includes 3 unopened packages of strain guages.

Let me know if you can have any questions.







Shane
