     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page NOSLER 7 RUM 175 Accubond LR
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

NOSLER 7 RUM 175 Accubond LR
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-05-2017, 01:46 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2007
Location: Medford, Oregon
Posts: 54
NOSLER 7 RUM 175 Accubond LR
I have 140, six boxes, of Nosler Trophy Grade 175 Accubond LR 7RUM factory loaded rounds for sale.
Bought a non Saami rifle and these will not go in the tube.
My loss, will take $300 plus flat rate ship OBO.

armosino@fdfirm.com
__________________
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Wts 5000 gm215m primers (local only) WI | WTB .284 180 hybrids »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:08 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC