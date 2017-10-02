Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
02-10-2017, 10:31 PM
DaddyRabbit
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: NC
Posts: 128
Nosler 6.5 Creedmoore brass "once fired"
This is 161 pieces of once fired 6.5 CM Nosler brass. Deprimed. $120 shipped
