Nosler 338RUM brass, 100pcs
Unread 04-08-2017, 07:41 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 67
Nosler 338RUM brass, 100pcs
4 boxes(25ct), new Nosler 338RUM brass, still in plastic wrap for sale. $250 OBO, shipped.
Thanks
