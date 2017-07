Nosler .280 AI Brass Just a heads up, Brownell’s has Nosler .280 Ackley brass in stock as of this morning. I ordered one box, so there should be plenty left. This stuff has been pretty elusive over the past 6 months.







Midway also shows in stock on 7/9/17.







I had email reminders set up for Brownell’s and nothing ever came through when it was in stock, I just happened across it.