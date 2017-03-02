Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Norma 300 SAUM Brass
Norma 300 SAUM Brass
02-03-2017, 08:58 PM
ShortMag3
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Grand Junction, Co
Posts: 293
Norma 300 SAUM Brass
I have a 100pcs of new Norma 300 SAUM brass for sale.
$130 shipped
Email me at
rmpammo@gmail.com
if interested.
Thanks
ShortMag3
