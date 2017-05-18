Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



NIB Redding T-7 7 Station Turret Press w/Slide Bar Priming System
Unread 05-18-2017, 12:41 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 4
I have for sale a brand new Redding T-7 turret press that has 7 stations and a brand new Redding slide bar automatic priming system. This press is made out of heavy cast iron. built like a tank, and will last a person a lifetime. The slide bar system is a optional item any where they are sold. I'm including this in the price. Sorry about no pics but I don't have the software nor own a smart phone. I do have the press and the slide bar priming system and its brand spanking new, never used. Price is $300.00 firm and includes shipping to the lower 48. I wanted to reload in my retirement but now my health is going bad and I can't. Contact if interested.
