NIB Redding Model RS-6 Bench Stands For Powder Measures FS 2 brand new Redding model RS-6 bench stands for powder measures. These stands are made from cast iron and will fit most powder measures on the market. They were never taken out of the original boxes. No pics due to not having software or owning a smartphone. I'm asking $30.00 ea. plus $8.00 shipping to lower 48. I accept USPS money order or good check ( I hold all orders till check clears). Contact if interested.